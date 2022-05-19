Video: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model First Pitch Goes Viral

MIAMI, FL - MAY 10: Brooks Nader attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Issue Launch at Seaspice on May 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

In celebration of Monday's release of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, SI Swimsuit models Brooks Nader and Cindy Kimberly threw out the first first pitch for the New York Mets' game on Wednesday.

Cover star Yumi Nu was also in attendance for the Mets' 11-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

All three models were decked out in custom Mets jerseys.

This is Nader's second time throwing out a first pitch for an MLB contest. Back in 2019, she threw the ceremonial ball for the Mets-Marlins game in Miami. Her fellow SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek served as the catcher for that occasion.

