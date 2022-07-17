Watch: Christen Harper, Camille Kostek, Fellow SI Swimsuit Models Crush Miami Swim Week Runway

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 16: Camille Kostek walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

On Saturday night, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show from PARAISO Miami Beach took place. Several notable models walked the runway for the iconic brand, such as Christen Harper and Camille Kostek.

Harper, one of the winners of 2021 SI Swim Search, was officially introduced as a rookie in 2022.

Kostek, meanwhile, debuted in the magazine back in 2018. She even appeared on the cover of the 2019 issue.

Harper and Kostek weren't the only stars on the runway by the W South Beach beachfront pool. Katie Austin, Brooks Nader, Olivia Ponton and Jasmine Sanders were also out in full force.

Swim Search models Manju, Ashley Byrd, Mady Dewey, Shannon Burton, Janell Williams and Joely Live also walked the runway this Saturday.

It's safe to say this group crushed it.

There were a handful of jaw-dropping moments from this year's show, like 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie Nicole Williams English’s revealing that she's pregnant. She walked down the runway with her husband, former NFL player Larry English, to announce the exciting news.

Another notable moment was when Katie Austin walked the runway with her mother, fitness icon Denise Austin.

Let's also not forget that Hunter McGrady walked alongside her older sister, Michaela.

