Ajla Tomljanovic, Jelena Ostapenko Have Confrontation After Wimbledon Match

Ajla Tomljanovic reacts to winning a point.LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia reacts during her Ladies' Singles third Round match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during Day Six of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, Wimbledon carried on with a plethora of matches – including one that resulted in a confrontation at the very end.

Jelena Ostapenko and Ajla Tomljanovic fought in a tightly-contested match that resulted in a three-set win for Tomljanovic.  The third-round match ended with Tomljanovic and Ostapenko exchanging words.

It all started when Ostapenko, trailing 4-0 in the third set, requested a medical timeout with Tomljanovic about to serve. Tomljanovic suggested her opponent was faking the injury.

“You know she’s lying,” Tomljanovic told the umpire. After the match was over, the two exchanged unpleasantries.

Check it out.

“If you think I’m faking it, you can talk with the physio,” Ostapenko said via ESPN. “Your behavior is terrible. You have zero respect.”

Responded Tomljanovic: “You’re one to talk.”

Tomljanovic thought Ostapenko was trying to throw her off her game in the final set.

“I don’t think she was [injured],” Tomljanovic said. “I think it was a clear reason she wanted to get me off my game. Game-wise, there was nothing wrong with her. I think it is disgraceful behavior from someone who is a Slam champion.”

Tomljanovic faces off against 18-year-old Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.


