On Saturday afternoon, Wimbledon carried on with a plethora of matches – including one that resulted in a confrontation at the very end.

Jelena Ostapenko and Ajla Tomljanovic fought in a tightly-contested match that resulted in a three-set win for Tomljanovic. The third-round match ended with Tomljanovic and Ostapenko exchanging words.

It all started when Ostapenko, trailing 4-0 in the third set, requested a medical timeout with Tomljanovic about to serve. Tomljanovic suggested her opponent was faking the injury.

“You know she’s lying,” Tomljanovic told the umpire. After the match was over, the two exchanged unpleasantries.

Check it out.

The end of Ostapenko-Tomljanovic. “Your behavior is terrible, terrible!”

“You’re the one to talk!”

“You have zero respect, yes?” “The worst player on the tour.”#Wimbledon #ImJustHereForTheHandshake pic.twitter.com/NM9JDdD8Z7 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 3, 2021

“If you think I’m faking it, you can talk with the physio,” Ostapenko said via ESPN. “Your behavior is terrible. You have zero respect.”

Responded Tomljanovic: “You’re one to talk.”

Tomljanovic thought Ostapenko was trying to throw her off her game in the final set.

“I don’t think she was [injured],” Tomljanovic said. “I think it was a clear reason she wanted to get me off my game. Game-wise, there was nothing wrong with her. I think it is disgraceful behavior from someone who is a Slam champion.”

Tomljanovic faces off against 18-year-old Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.