Alexander Zverev Reveals Extent Of Injury He Suffered In French Open Semifinal

Alexander Zverev suffered a gruesome ankle injury during his French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal on Friday. A few hours after the match ended, he provided an update on his health on Instagram.

“Looks like I have a very serious injury but the medical team—the doctors—are still checking on it and we’ll keep you updated,” Zverev said.

On Saturday, the No. 3 ranked player in the world issued another update on his injury. It turns out he has suffered torn ligaments in his right foot.

"Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot," he wrote. "I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover."

Zverev plans on providing additional updates over the course of his recovery process.

Zverev has been knocking on the doorstep when it comes to winning his first Grand Slam title. He was holding his own against Nadal prior to rolling his ankle.

Though an official announcement hasn't been made yet, it's tough to envision Zverev competing at Wimbledon later this month.

The U.S. Open might be a more realistic target for Zverev. Of course, that's if his injury doesn't require a lengthy rehab.