Andy Roddick Reacts To Epic Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic French Open Match

The semifinals of the 125th French Open are underway and tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are putting on a show. And fellow tennis legend Andy Roddick couldn’t be more excited.

As the match continues several hours in, the former U.S. Open winner has been glued to the two tennis stars. Roddick then made a bold statement on the match that many are finding agreement with.

“To this point, it’s one of the best matches I’ve ever seen,” Roddick declared. Several thousand people have liked and retweeted his post in agreement.

As of writing, Nadal and Djokovic are heading into a tiebreaker on the third set after going 6-6. The two are tied with one set apiece. We’re guaranteed a fourth set.

To this point, it’s one of the best matches I’ve ever seen — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2021

The French Open semifinals marks the 58th meeting between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. They’re almost tied, with Djokovic boasting a narrow 29-28 lead over Nadal.

But the French Open is one of the few Grand Slam events where Djokovic has struggled in the past. He only has one French Open crown, while Nadal has a record 13 of them.

Those French Open struggles are why it took Djokovic until 2016 to complete his career Grand Slam. Nadal, by contrast, achieved his in 2011.

These two tennis titans have been giving us great matches for the better part of 15 years. And they’re continuing to add to their incredible legacies with this soon-to-be iconic match.