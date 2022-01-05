Breaking: Australia Makes A Ruling On Novak Djokovic

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for Novak Djokovic that’s for sure. Earlier today, he flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open.

Djokovic ran into a few issues at the airport due to his visa and vaccination status. It’s worth mentioning that he recently announced that he received a medical exemption for this year’s tournament.

Moments ago, Paul Sakkal of The Age had a significant update on Djokovic’s status in Australia. He has been reportedly told that his visa has been rejected.

“Novak Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. He’s been told to leave the country today, two sources confirmed to The Age. His Lawyers are in the process of appealing. He’s not demonstrated to Border Force sufficient evidence for his exemption,” Sakkal announced on Twitter.

Sakkal added that it’s unclear if Djokovic will leave Australia on Thursday or wait there until the appeal process is over.

Breaking: Novak Djokovic's visa has been cancelled. He's been told to leave the country today, two sources confirmed to @theage. His Lawyers are in the process of appealing. He's not demonstrated to Border Force sufficient evidence for his exemption https://t.co/TM5BF0Gu80 — Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 5, 2022

Prior to this announcement, Djokovic’s father called out Australia for its treatment of his son.

“I have no idea what’s going on. They’re holding my son captive for five hours. If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street. This is a fight for everyone,” Djokovic’s father said.

We’d imagine Djokovic and his camp aren’t very thrilled with this decision.

With the Australia Open less than two weeks away, Djokovic is running out of time to qualify for the event.