Australian Prime Minister Reacts To Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic celebrating a victory.MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - APRIL 18: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates to the crowd after his straight set victory against Taylor Fritz of the United states in their third round match during day five of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 18, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic’s status for the Australian Open has been up in the air for the past few weeks due to his vaccination status. On Wednesday, the No. 1 ranked player’s situation took a wild turn.

Djokovic ran into a few issues at the Melbourne Airport due to his visa and vaccination status. Paul Sakkal of The Age then reported that Djokovic’s visa has been rejected.

“Novak Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. He’s been told to leave the country today, two sources confirmed to The Age. His Lawyers are in the process of appealing. He’s not demonstrated to Border Force sufficient evidence for his exemption,” Sakkal reported.

Though Djokovic’s team will appeal this decision, it doesn’t sound like Australia will allow Djokovic to compete in this year’s event.

Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison posted a strong message on Twitter for Djokovic.

“Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled,” Morrison said. “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.”

Morrison recently said Djokovic would be on “the next plane home” if his reason for a medical exemption was insufficient.

This probably isn’t the last time Morrison will comment on this situation.

