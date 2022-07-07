Breaking: Rafael Nadal Has Officially Withdrawn From Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts in the Men's Singles Quarter Finals Match against Taylor Fritz of The United States during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Shi Tang/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal's 2022 Wimbledon journey has officially come to an end due to injury.

Nadal has withdrawn from the prestigious tournament due to what is a reported "seven-millimeter tear" in his abdomen. The 22-time Grand Slam winner was able to gut it out through the pain in his epic quarterfinal win over American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.

Nadal was reportedly able to practice some on Thursday, but apparently felt too physically compromised to compete in Friday's semifinal against Nick Kyrgios. As a result of his withdrawal, Kyrgios advances to the final.

He'll face the winner of Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.

Nadal had already won the Australian Open and French Open this year, so it is extra disappointing that he has to bow out of Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old Spaniard has won twice at the All England Club, back in 2008 and 2010.