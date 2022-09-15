Breaking: Roger Federer Announces Decision On Tennis Career

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to John Isner during the men's final of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium March 31, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Roger Federer had an important announcement to make this Thursday morning. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is retiring.

Federer revealed that his last event will be the Laver Cup. That'll take place next week in London.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear," Federer wrote. "I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

"Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

This wasn't an easy decision for Federer, but he made it very clear that he'll always be thankful for what he gained from tennis.

Federer had such a dominant run from 2003-2018, winning a plethora of titles at the Australia Open, US Open and Wimbledon.

There is no question that Federer is one of the greatest to ever play.

We wish Federer all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life.