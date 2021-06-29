Breaking: Serena Williams Out At Wimbledon After Injury

Serena Williams‘ pursuit of a 24th Grand Slam title has come to an abrupt end at Wimbledon. After slipping on Centre Court at the All-England Club, the legendary tennis star was forced to withdraw on Tuesday.

Williams, 39, retired in the first set of her first round match against unranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus after appearing to suffer a leg injury. The seven-time Wimbledon champ slipped during a rally in the fifth game of match and seemingly tweaked something in her right leg.

She returned to the court after a brief injury timeout and dropped the next game Sasnovich, evening the match at 3-3. Williams was in tears to start the next game on serve and was clearly laboring. On the third point of the game, she dropped to the court in pain and then retired.

It’s only the second time that Williams has retired in a Grand Slam tournament in her career.

Serena Williams was forced to retire in the first round of #Wimbledon after sustaining an apparent injury. It's only the second time in her career that she's retired from a major match. pic.twitter.com/0po8zSbhT5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2021

The injury is a devastating way for Williams’ return to Wimbledon to end. The historic tournament has long been a favorite of the 23-time Grand slam champ, but she’ll have to miss out on the rest of this year’s event.

Williams had made the finals of Wimbledon in her last four appearances at the All England Club. She last won the Grand Slam in 2016

The wet conditions at the All England Club have been a cause for concern early on in the tournament. Prior to Williams injury, men’s player Adrian Mannarino was forced to retire in the fifth set of his match against Roger Federer after slipping and falling.

With Williams now out, the women’s draw is open for the taking, Hopefully, the 23-time Grand slam champ’s injury isn’t too serious and we’ll see her back on the court soon.