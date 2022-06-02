Coco Gauff Had 4-Word Message After Thursday's Win

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 02: Coco Gauff of The United States celebrates her win over Martina Trevisan of Italy during the Women's Singles Semi Final match on day twelve of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Coco Gauff's magical run at the French Open continued on Thursday, defeating Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1.

Following her win in the semifinals, Gauff wrote the following message on the courtside TV camera: "Peace. End gun violence."

This was obviously directed to Gauff's folks back in the United States.

Gauff was then asked about this message. She revealed why it's so important to bring more attention to this topic.

"I think that this is a problem, you know, in other parts of the world, but especially in America it's a problem that's, frankly, been happening over some years but obviously now it's getting more attention. But for me it's been an issue for years," Gauff said, via ESPN. "For me, it's kind of close to home. I had some friends that were a part of the Parkland shooting back in -- I don't remember which year. I remember watching that whole experience like pretty much firsthand, seeing and having friends go through that whole experience. Luckily they were able to make it out of it. I just think it's crazy, I think I was maybe 14 or 13 when that happened, and still nothing has changed."

On Saturday, Gauff will face Iga Swiatek in the French Open final. She has not yet dropped a set at Roland Garros this year.

We'll see if Gauff can capture her first Grand Slam title at just 18 years old.