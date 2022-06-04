Coco Gauff's Speech After French Open Final Loss Going Viral

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 02: Coco Gauff of The United States celebrates her win over Martina Trevisan of Italy during the Women's Singles Semi Final match on day twelve of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Coco Gauff will have to wait a bit longer to capture her first Grand Slam title. On Saturday, she lost 6-1, 6-3 to Polish star Iga Swiatek in the French Open final.

Following the loss, Gauff delivered a heartfelt speech to her team and those in attendance at Roland Garros.

"I'd like to thank my team. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to get this one today,” Gauff said while fighting back tears. “But thank you for always supporting me. Hopefully, this is the first final of many.”

Gauff continued: "Even when I was down match points, you guys were still cheering me on. That means a lot. So truly, thank you."

In her interview with NBC after the match, Gauff expressed confidence in her ability to get back to another Grand Slam final.

“For a while I really believed that I couldn’t do it just because ever since I was 15 and I first came on, people had so much expectations for me, and I started to believe that I couldn’t do it,” she explained, via NBC. “I made a final, and I wasn’t expecting it. I know that I’ll get this opportunity again.”

Though this wasn't the ending that Gauff was hoping for at the 2022 French Open, she will move to No. 13 in the singles rankings heading into Wimbledon.

Perhaps we'll see Gauff reach the mountaintop at the All England Club.