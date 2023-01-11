College Tennis Player Reportedly Died Unexpectedly This Week

A generic shot of a tennis player's shadow during the match (Photo by John Walton - PA Images via Getty Images) John Walton - EMPICS/Getty Images

Last week, Colorado College announced that men's tennis player Jack Madison passed away.

Madison passed away in his sleep on Jan. 2. He was just 20 years old.

Colorado College vice president and athletic director Lesley Irvine released a statement on this tragedy.

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of," Irvine said. "Jack was a treasured member of our men's tennis program and his loss will be profoundly felt throughout the athletics department and campus community."



Colorado College tennis coach Anthony Weber said he'll miss Madison's "selflessness and positive influence."

Madison, an Ohio native, was a four-year letterwinner at Columbus Academy. He was named a team captain during his senior season.

After missing the majority of the 2021 season due to an injury, Madison played for Colorado College during the 2022 fall season.

Off the court, Madison had dreams of becoming a history teacher.

Our thoughts are with Madison's loved ones.