Dick Vitale Furious With 1 Aspect Of U.S. Open

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale has been enjoying the action at this year's US Open, make no mistake about it. That doesn't mean he's fine with the way the schedule has been handled though.

On Saturday morning, Vitale revealed his biggest issue with the US Open. He believes it's unfair to the athletes and fans that some of the night matches end at ridiculous hours.

For example, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner competed in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday night. Their match finished at 2:50 a.m. local time.

Tennis players shouldn't have to compete at 2:50 a.m. at any point in a Grand Slam tournament.

Vitale is hopeful the US Open will correct that issue for next year's tournament.

"It is ABSURD what is taking place with the matches in the evening sessions at the @usopen," Vitale tweeted. "It is NOT FAIR for the PLAYERS-FANS & people that LOVE tennis that matches like recently btw ALCARAZ- SINNER go on until 3am . SCHEDULE & Times MUST BE CHANGED!"

Thankfully, the finals for the US Open will take place at a reasonable hour.

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will square off in the women's final at 4 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will go head-to-head in the men's final at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.