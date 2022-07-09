Elena Rybakina Made History At Wimbledon Today - Here's How

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan kisses the trophy after victory against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during the Ladies' Singles Final match on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Julian Finney/Getty Images

History was made at Wimbledon this Saturday. Earlier today, Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur to win her first Grand Slam title.

Despite losing the first set, Rybakina was composed throughout the match.

With the win over Jabeur this afternoon, Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Not only did Rybakina become the first Kazakhstan player to win a Grand Slam singles title, she joined Venus Williams as the only women ranked outside the WTA's top 20 to win Wimbledon since 1975.

After the match, Rybakina admit that she didn't even envision herself winning at the All England Club.

"It's true, I did not expect to be in the second week of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon," Rybakina said. "To be a winner is just amazing. I don't have the words to say how happy I am."

At 23 years old, Rybakina has a bright future ahead of herself.