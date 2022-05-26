Former World No. 1 Suffers Panic Attack During Round

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 26: Simona Halep of Romania received medical attention against Qinwen Zheng of China during the Women's singles Second Round on Day Five of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

During the second round of the French Open, former world No. 1 Simona Halep suffered a panic attack. She ultimately went on to lose 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 to Zheng Qinwen.

Halep needed medical attention on the court because of her panic attack. She decided to continue despite not being at 100 percent.

After losing to Qinwen in three sets, Halep opened up about her experience.

"I probably put pressure on myself too much, because I really wanted to do well,” Halep said, via The Guardian. “I felt good. I practice. I work hard. But it just didn’t happen, and probably I got a little bit of panic during [the match] thinking, overthinking.

"But I was leading, so there is no reason, in particular, why it happened. But it happened, so I have to accept it. It’s something normal that everybody has."

Halep told reporters she never experienced a panic attack prior to Thursday's match.

Unfortunately for Halep, pushing through this hurdle didn't make things any easier for her.

"I didn’t feel better during the match,” she said. “If I would have felt better, I would have started to play a little bit better."

Tennis fans around the world are wishing Halep all the best as she gets ready for the next major tournament.