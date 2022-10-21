Former World No. 1 Women's Tennis Player Suspended After Positive Test

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 26: Simona Halep of Romania received medical attention against Qinwen Zheng of China during the Women's singles Second Round on Day Five of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Simona Halep has been suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for a failing a drug test during the U.S. Open.

Halep, who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings, recently announced that she's taking the rest of this season off.

Shortly after this suspension was announced, Halep said testing positive for Roxadustat was the "biggest shock" of her life.

She claims she didn't knowingly take the banned substance.

"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed," Halep wrote. "I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out."

Halep, a former French Open and Wimbledon champion, lost to Daria Snigur of Ukraine during the 2022 U.S. Open.

It could be a while before we see Halep back on the court again.