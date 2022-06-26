Genie Bouchard Outfit Goes Viral: Tennis World Reacts

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 8: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada speaks to the media during Day 4 of the Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre on August 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard went viral for her outfit on Instagram earlier this week.

Bouchard, who's making her way back from injury, is still managing to have some fun off the court.

The tennis star shared a photo of her viral outfit on social media earlier this week.

Tennis fans thought of one thing - Seinfeld.

"It’s Sue Ellen Mischke, heiress to the O Henry candy bar fortune!" one fan tweeted.

"Sue Ellen Mischke," another fan wrote.

"Seinfeld Episode! Lol!" one fan added.

Intentional or not, that's a pretty legendary outfit reference by the Canadian tennis star.

Hopefully we'll see Bouchard back on the court soon, too.