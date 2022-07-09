In Photos: Meet Elena Rybakina, The 2022 Wimbledon Women's Champion
On Saturday, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan capped off her incredible run at Wimbledon with a comeback victory over Ons Jabeur in the championship match.
Rybakina dropped the opening set 3-6. She never looked back after that shaky start, winning the second set 6-2.
The third set is where things really got intense. Rybakina was serving while up a break over Jabeur. Despite trailing 40-0 in that service game, she put together one of the best holds we've seen in recent memory.
Once Rybakina completed that mini comeback, she sealed the deal to capture her first-ever Grand Slam title.
Here's the moment where Rybakina won her first title at Wimbledon:
Rybakina, 23, was calm and collected throughout this match. Even her reaction after set point was so cool.
This could potentially be a career-changing win for Rybakina.
Rybakina has dealt with a plethora of early exits in tournaments this season, but being the last woman standing at Wimbledon certainly changes the trajectory of this season.
Next up for Rybakina is the hard-court season.
There'll be a lot of pressure on Rybakina to shine at the U.S. Open later this year. That being said, she proved this Saturday that she's OK handling the spotlight.