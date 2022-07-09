In Photos: Meet Elena Rybakina, The 2022 Wimbledon Women's Champion

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during the Ladies' Singles Final match on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

On Saturday, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan capped off her incredible run at Wimbledon with a comeback victory over Ons Jabeur in the championship match.

Rybakina dropped the opening set 3-6. She never looked back after that shaky start, winning the second set 6-2.

The third set is where things really got intense. Rybakina was serving while up a break over Jabeur. Despite trailing 40-0 in that service game, she put together one of the best holds we've seen in recent memory.

Once Rybakina completed that mini comeback, she sealed the deal to capture her first-ever Grand Slam title.

Here's the moment where Rybakina won her first title at Wimbledon:

Rybakina, 23, was calm and collected throughout this match. Even her reaction after set point was so cool.

This could potentially be a career-changing win for Rybakina.

Rybakina has dealt with a plethora of early exits in tournaments this season, but being the last woman standing at Wimbledon certainly changes the trajectory of this season.

Next up for Rybakina is the hard-court season.

There'll be a lot of pressure on Rybakina to shine at the U.S. Open later this year. That being said, she proved this Saturday that she's OK handling the spotlight.