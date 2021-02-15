Jessica Pegula, Daughter Of NFL Owners, Pulls Off Major Upset

The daughter of the owners of an NFL franchise pulled off a major upset in the Australian Open this weekend.

Jessica Pegula, the daughter of the owners of the Buffalo Bills, has advanced to the quarterfinals round of the Australian Open. The 26-year-old Buffalo, New York native pulled off a massive upset in her Round of 16 match over the weekend.

The No. 61-ranked player advanced to the quarterfinals with an upset win over No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Pegula won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

Pegula will face the winner of the match between No. 22 Jennifer Brady of the United States vs. No. 28 Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Jessica Pegula is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, who own the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.

This is Jessica Pegula’s first trip to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event. She’s reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on a big run that included wins over two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur.

Jessica Pegula has been playing in professional events since 2011. Her first WTA win came during the 2019 season. She’ll look to win her first Grand Slam event at the Australian Open.