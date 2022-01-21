Nearly a year ago, United States tennis star Jessica Pegula put herself on the worldwide map with an impressive upset in in the Australian Open.

The then-No. 61-ranked player advanced to the quarterfinals with an upset win over then-No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Fast-forward one year later and she’s on another solid run in the tournament.

Pegula advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the second consecutive year with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Thursday. Following the win, she had a message for the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo is gearing up to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend. With that playoff matchup looming, Jessica had a three-word message for her team.

“Bills, you’re next,” she wrote on a camera following her win.

American Jessica Pegula advanced to the 4th round of the Australian Open yesterday and she wrote a message on the on-court celebration camera after: "Bills you're next :)" Pegula's parents Kim and Terry are owners of the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/WbiNKkNEwe — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 21, 2022

Pegula is the daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners – and was even decked out in Bills colors earlier this week.

Coincidence I’m in Bills colors? Round 3 here in Aus 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uBH1AJI21X — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) January 19, 2022

Up next for Pegula is a matchup against No. 5 Maria Sakkari.