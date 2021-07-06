Emma Raducanu, an 18-year old British tennis star, was having a dream run through her first trip to Wimbledon. Unfortunately, she had to retire during the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday, after dealing with breathing issues. Tennis great John McEnroe is now under fire for some of the comments he made as Raducanu called it a tournament.

Raducanu entered the tournament as a relative unknown, ranked No. 338 in the world. She beat a pair of players ranked in the Top 50, Marketa Vondrousova and Sorana Cirstea, en route to the final 16 of the event, earning the love of her home country along the way.

Unfortunately, things came to an end against Tomljanovic, for reasons beyond her control. After falling 4-6 in the first set, she started to touch her stomach and indicate that she was having trouble breathing during the second, down 0-3. Eventually, a trainer looked at her, and it was determine that she couldn’t move forward. In a statement released after she bowed out, she said that she “started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy,” and that she was advised not to continue.

McEnroe, who called the match for BBC, seemed to indicate that he didn’t believe that she was actually having trouble breathing. Rather, he said, he believed that she was just overwhelmed by the stage that she found herself on, which many believe smacked of sexism.

thank you for the support❤️ pic.twitter.com/C47TTvOQK9 — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) July 6, 2021

“It’s a shame. I feel bad for Emma. It appears like it just got too much, which is understandable,” McEnroe said, per Yahoo. “It makes you look at the guys and girls who have been around for so long and wonder how they handle it. Hopefully she will learn from this experience.

“Maybe it’s not a shame this has happened right now when she is 18. I played this tournament at 18 and in a way I was happy I lost. I was able to understand what it would take to make it. Allow her to take some deep breaths and maybe get some wildcards.”

Certainly, it wouldn’t be that surprising if an 18-year old was overwhelmed by the stage at Wimbledon. There’s no indication that was the case here, though, and it does seem extremely inappropriate for McEnroe to speculate as to whether she wasn’t actually dealing with a health issue.

Ah yes, John McEnroe, the infamously non-fragile, non-reactive tennis player who rose above it all pic.twitter.com/lcf7TqMZ2s — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) July 6, 2021

The thing is, neither you, nor McEnroe, nor any of us knew last night what she was seeking medical help for. And surely a BBC commentator should know better than to opine publicly on what he believes (without evidence) that to be. https://t.co/c6Ri3CwxDm — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) July 6, 2021

Piers Morgan stormed off GMB when asked questions, John McEnroe was known to throw tantrums at Wimbledon. Both epitomise brattish men who cannot take pressure. But, sure, let's listen to them castigate an 18-year-old and her health. pic.twitter.com/en2N4yYfDc — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) July 6, 2021

I didn’t realise John McEnroe was medically qualified or that he has X-ray vision! I hope Emma Raducanu is ok and wish her a speedy recovery. Did her country proud 🇬🇧 — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) July 5, 2021

Listening to the John McEnroe commentary about Emma Raducanu. Two things: 1. Is he drunk? 2. Is there anything more annoying than a man telling a woman she’s not hurt she’s just emotional? No, no there isn’t. Please ask him to stop. #Wimbledon — Harriet Minter (@HarrietMinter) July 5, 2021

Hopefully we get to see Emma Raducanu finish out her next big event. It’s clear that she has a huge future in front of her, and it’s a shame that her run at Wimbeldon was cut short.