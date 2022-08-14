John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Novak Djokovic Situation Very Clear

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: John McEnroe during a practice session for Milos Raonic at the Aegon Championships at Queens Club on June 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Joel Ford/Getty Images)

The US Open will begin two weeks from Monday. As of now, Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete in the Grand Slam event.

Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, can not enter the United States for tournaments because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He's been adamant about not taking the shot, so unless the U.S. government changes its travel policy in the coming days, Djokovic will have to stay home.

Tennis legend and broadcaster John McEnroe stuck up for Djokovic last month, calling it "ridiculous" that Djokovic was being kept out of the U.S. and Australian Opens due to vaccine mandates.

He reiterated his stance this weekend in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"Well, first of all, I think it’s BS. That’s what I think. I think he should be allowed to play. My personal opinion, as I’ve been vaccinated, I had a booster shot, that’s up to the individual," McEnroe said. "If I were him, and I’m not him, he’s won a lot more majors than me probably because he’s dug in his heels and found the gear, that will, that very few people in any sport have ever found, so that’s part of what’s made him so great, he sticks to his guns. He’s perfectly entitled to make the decision.

"The guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport. He’s very careful about anything he puts in his body. So, it’s frustrating to see at this point when we’re sitting here and all having a great time at an LAFC soccer game and that he’s not allowed into the country right now because he’s not vaccinated. It’s really unfortunate but that’s the rules we really have right now with the government. I don’t agree with it but c'est la vie at the moment."

Djokovic, who won at Wimbledon this year, was the runner-up to Daniil Medvedev at last year's U.S. Open.

He has already missed multiple tournaments in the United States due to the vaccine regulations, and it seems inevitable he will miss this one as well.