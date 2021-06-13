John McEnroe Had Telling Admission On Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic just won his 19th Grand Slam title, outlasting Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic final at the French Open.

It’s the second championship win at Roland-Garros for Djokovic, who also won the event in 2016. He needs just one more Grand Slam victory to tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most ever with 20.

Djokovic is widely-considered one of the greatest men’s tennis players of all-time, but fellow great and current tennis analyst John McEnroe thinks he might be the GOAT. He said as much in the middle of today’s match.

“It’s going to be hard not to say he isn’t the best of all-time, if he wins one of the next couple games,” McEnroe said.

"It's going to be hard NOT to say he isn't the best of all-time, if he wins one of the next couple games." John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) June 13, 2021

Djokovic beat Tsitsipas today with an incredible comeback. After losing the first two sets, he captured three in a row to take home the hardware.

This win comes just two days after Djokovic defeated Nadal in a classic semifinal match. The 34-year-old Serbian competitor truly was tested throughout the tournament, but still prevailed.