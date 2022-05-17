John McEnroe Reportedly Lands New Sports Media Gig

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: John McEnroe during a practice session for Milos Raonic at the Aegon Championships at Queens Club on June 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Joel Ford/Getty Images)

Over the past two years, former NFL star quarterback Peyton Manning has taken over the airwaves of ESPN.

He first started out with the show "Peyton's Places" which saw him visit with former NFL players and legendary venues. Not long later, he teamed up with his brother, Eli, for a "ManningCast" - an alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football.

His two shows were so successful that ESPN put together a "ManningCast" type show with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay for Major League Baseball. Now, the network is re-creating "Peyton's Places" with a new twist.

Tennis Legend John McEnroe will have his very own show, like "Peyton's Places" according to media insider Andrew Marchand.

The show will take place on ESPN+.

McEnroe is one of the biggest personalities in the sport, so it's not difficult to see why ESPN chose him. Of course, he's worked with the network for some time now, which doesn't hurt.

We'll have to wait and see what the show brings.