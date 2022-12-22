Legendary Athlete Reveals Inmate Tried To Kill Him In Prison

Tennis legend Boris Becker was released from prison earlier this month. In a recent interview, he opened up about his experience behind bars.

Becker was originally sentenced to 30 months in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after declaring bankruptcy. He ultimately served eight months before being released.

During this in-depth interview, Becker revealed that an inmate tried to kill him. This happened when he was in the lower level of HMP Huntercombe prison.

“I was shaking so bad,” Becker said when recalling the incident, via the New York Post. “I shouted loudly and immediately the inmates came out and threatened him.”

Fortunately for Becker, a group of inmates stepped in and prevented this situation from getting worse than it already was.

“He was dangerous,” Becker added. “He couldn’t understand why I was so connected with black prisoners.”

Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion, claims his time in prison allowed him to self-reflect.

"It’s up to me to keep going down that path and stay true to myself," he said. "I believe prison was good for me."