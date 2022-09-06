Legendary Tennis Star Reveals Her Problem With Serena Williams

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Serena Williams of United States reacts against Harmony Tan of France during their Women's Singles First Round Match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Serena Williams is rightfully getting a ton of praise following her exit at the U.S. Open last week.

The legendary women's tennis star, arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport, bowed out of the U.S. Open last week, though she played admirably in what could be her final Grand Slam event.

Not everyone is pouring in the tributes for Williams, though.

Legendary tennis star Margaret Court, who's won 24 Grand Slam titles, believes she hasn't gotten the respect she deserves from Williams.

“Serena, I’ve admired her as a player,” Court told Britain’s Daily Telegraph. “But I don’t think she has ever admired me.”

Court added that she had some more impressive moments than Williams.

“I came back after two babies,” Court said. “After having the first baby, I won three out of the four Slams. … Serena hasn’t won a Slam since [having a baby].”

Court, 80, recently came under fire for her opposition to same-sex marriage.

She believes her views have ousted her from the sport's discussion of greatness.

“A lot of the press and television today, particularly in tennis, don’t want to mention my name,” she said. “The honor has not been there for what I did do. In my own nation, I have been given titles, but they would still rather not mention me.”