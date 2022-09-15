Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 15: Andy Roddick follows through on a serve to John Isner during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 15, 2011 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear," Federer said. "I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

"Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

Andy Roddick, who had a ton of intense battles with Federer during his career, had a hilarious reaction to this announcement.

Roddick tweeted, "Also, seems like a good time to start training for Wimby."

Of course, Roddick was obviously kidding.

Roddick reached the championship round at Wimbledon three times during his career - 2004, 2005 and 2009. He lost to Federer each time.

If Federer wasn't so dominant in the 2000s, Roddick would've finished his career with more than just one Grand Slam title.

At the end of the day though, Roddick has a ton of respect for Federer and what he's accomplished over the past two decades.