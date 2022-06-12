Look: Anna Kournikova's Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released on newsstands and online earlier this year.

This year, there were some WNBA stars in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Over the years, several prominent athletes and sports figures have been featured in the iconic magazine issue.

Anna Kournikova is among those who have been featured in the issue.

The Russian tennis star was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the 2000s. Kournikova was near the peak of her fame during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoot.

Full photos from Kournikova's photoshoot can be seen here.

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 17: Anna Kournikova attends the St. Louis Aces Vs Newport Beach Breakers match at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on July 17, 2010 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Kournikova is one of several notable tennis stars to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Others, like Eugenie Bouchard, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens, have shared some of their favorite shots on Instagram.

Kournikova was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated during her tennis career, too.

You can view more from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.