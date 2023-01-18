Look: Coco Gauff Reacts To Incredible Career Milestone

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 02: Coco Gauff of The United States celebrates her win over Martina Trevisan of Italy during the Women's Singles Semi Final match on day twelve of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Still just 18 years old, American tennis sensation Coco Gauff has gotten her career off to a scorching start.

On Wednesday, Gauff notched the 100th WTA Tour win over her career, beating Emma Raducano 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.

Gauff is the No. 7 player on the WTA Tour and the seventh seed in the women's Australian Open field. The next step for her is to win her first Grand Slam title after finishing as the runner-up at the 2022 French Open.

In the meantime, Gauff is taking in her milestone win, as she became the youngest woman to reach 100 victories since Carolina Wozniacki in 2009.

"This is crazy," Gauff tweeted this morning.

With the win over Raducanu, Gauff will take on fellow American Bernarda Pera in the third round.

Her previous best finish at the Australian Open was a fourth round placing in 2020.