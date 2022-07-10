Look: ESPN Computer Graphic Going Viral During Wimbledon Men's Final

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his men's Singles Final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Day Thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slam titles, but that wasn't enough to make him the favorite at Wimbledon today, according to IBM's Watson computer.

ESPN showed a graphic featuring Watson's "match insights," which are an "AI-generated preview of every singles match."

Somehow, the computer has Nick Kyrgios, who is playing in his first Major singles final match as the slight favorite over Djokovic, who has won Wimbledon six times and is the top seed in the tournament.

It's a bold prediction for sure.

Djokovic is the three-time defending champion at Wimbledon, but Kyrgios is off to an early lead in the first set.

Maybe Watson knows something we don't? Then again, Djokovic dropped his first set to Cameron Norrie in Friday's semifinals only to win three sets in a row to advance to the final.

You can catch Djokovic-Kyrgios on ESPN.