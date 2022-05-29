Look: Genie Bouchard "Barbie" Photos Are Going Viral

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Professional tennis player Genie Bouchard continues to do numbers on social media.

While Bouchard has been injured as of late, the Canadian tennis star continues to be a force on social media.

Bouchard, 28, appears to be enjoying her Memorial Day Weekend.

It's a pretty big weekend in the racing world.

The Indy 500 is set to take place later this afternoon, while the Monaco Grand Prix is set to begin at the top of the hour on ESPN.

Hopefully both races deliver.