Look: Genie Bouchard Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Clear

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Is Serena Williams' tennis career over?

The legendary women's tennis star played in what could be the final match of her career on Friday night, losing in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Williams, one of the winningest players in tennis history, might not return to the court.

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard has made her opinion on Williams clear.

"I’m so grateful I got to be on the same court as you. Even though I lost every time. You showed me what it means to fight, on and off the court. Ever since we met, you’ve always been so nice to me. Thank you, Serena," she wrote.

Well said, Genie.

Best of luck in retirement, Serena.