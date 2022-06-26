Look: Genie Bouchard Shared Racy Outfit Photos

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard did her best Sue Ellen Mischke impression this week.

Bouchard, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, shared a photo of her racy outfit on social media.

It sparked some reaction.

Fans appreciated the look.

"It’s Sue Ellen Mischke, heiress to the O Henry candy bar fortune!" one fan joked.

"Seinfeld Episode! Lol!" another fan joked.

Bouchard, who's been dealing with some injuries in recent years, is hoping to make her way back to peak playing shape.

Best of luck moving forward, Genie.