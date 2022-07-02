Look: Here's The Handshake Between Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks with the umpire during their Men's Singles Third Round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Every fan watching this Saturday's match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas wanted to see their handshake following the final set. Unfortunately, TV cameras cut away from that moment as it was taking place live.

On the bright side, a replay was shown shortly after that encounter occurred.

Unsurprisingly, it was a very brief exchange between Kyrgios and Tsitsipas. Most people expected that considering this was a really intense match.

At the end of the day, Wimbledon's supervisors are probably just glad Kyrgios and Tsitsipas had a somewhat friendly meeting at the net.

Here's the handshake from this Saturday's match:

After dropping the first set tie-break, Kyrgios took his game up a notch and won three sets in a row to seal the deal.

During his post-match interview, Kyrgios spoke highly of Tsitsipas.

"I've got the ultimate respect for him," Kyrgios said. "What happens on the court stays on the court. I love him, and I'm close with his brother."

Kyrgios will take on Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16. If he continues to play at this level, he could have his best career finish at Wimbledon.