Look: Here's When Serena Williams Will Play Her First U.S. Open Match

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Serena Williams of the United States in action against Harmony Tan of France in her first round match during Day Two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Robert Prange/Getty Images

The 2022 US Open is shaping up to be the last Grand Slam tournament of Serena Williams' legendary career. As a result, sports fans around the world will be locked in for every match she plays in Flushing Meadows over the next two weeks.

Williams' potential road to another Grand Slam title will begin with a match on Monday against Danka Kovinic.

The US Open announced on Friday that Williams will take on Kovinic at 7 p.m. ET inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis fans should expect to see a packed house for this match between Williams and Kovinic.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, returned to singles action in late June. She was eliminated in her opening match at Wimbledon by Harmony Tan.

After defeating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the opening round of the Canadian Open, Williams lost to Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

Last week, Williams was defeated in the Western & Southern Open by reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

If Williams wins her opening match for the US Open, she could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the following round.

Williams is no stranger to winning the US Open. In fact, she has won this tournament six times.

Does Serena Williams have one last championship run in her? We'll find out fairly soon.