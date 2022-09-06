Look: History Made At The U.S. Open On Tuesday Afternoon

Ons Jabeur made history when defeating Ajla Tomljanovic in Tuesday's U.S. Open quarterfinals matchup.

The Tunisian player became the first African or Arab woman to reach the semifinals during the Open Era.

Jabeur, currently ranked fifth, eliminated the woman who likely ended Serena Williams' singles career. She won a 7-4 tiebreaker on the second set to close out the victory over Tomljanovic.

Through five wins in Queens, Jabeur dropped her only set to Shelby Rogers in the third round.

While Jabeur made U.S. Open history, it's not her first semifinal appearance this year. The 28-year-old reached the Wimbledon finals, where she lost to Elena Rybakina, in July.

"I know that I have it in me that I can win a Grand Slam," Jabeur said Tuesday, per USA Today.

Jabeur awaits the winner of Tuesday night's matchup between Coco Gauff and Carolina Garcia, which starts at 7 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The semifinal showdown is scheduled for Thursday evening.