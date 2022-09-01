Look: Instagram Post From Serena Williams' Opponent Goes Viral

NEW YORK, USA, August 31: Serena Williams of the United States in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Women's Singles second round match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

The world watched Serena Williams extend her career with a thrilling U.S. Open victory over Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night.

While Williams' triumph was an unforgettable moment for many sports fans, it also had to be a surreal experience for Kontaveit.

A packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Tiger Woods and other stars, were firmly in Serena's corner. But the No. 2-ranked Kontaveit took the second-round elimination in stride.

"One day ur in Soho drinking boba with ur mum the next day ur playing tennis against Serena in front of Zendaya," Kontaveit wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Life is crazy."

Per Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Kontaveit acknowledged during her press conference that the matchup was "something I never experienced" before. Yet she credited Williams for earning a hard-fought victory in three sets.

"I thought I didn’t play a bad match at all," Kontaveit said. "She definitely raised her level in the third set. She played amazing. In the first set, she was serving so well in these important moments. I fought really hard, thought I played a decent match. She was better today."

It was nevertheless a difficult situation for the 26-year-old, who left the press conference in tears after a question in her native Estonian tongue.

Kontaveit has climbed to No. 2 in the world rankings with six career singles wins, but she's yet to advance past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. Hopefully she can return to New York with a warmer welcome next year.