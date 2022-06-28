Look: Kristina Mladenovic's Outfit At Wimbledon Goes Viral

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: Kristina Mladenovic of France serves against Angelique Kerber of Germany during the Women's Singles First Round match during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

During her first-round match at Wimbledon this Monday, Kristina Mladenovic of France went viral because of her outfit.

Mladenovic, 29, was sporting what some people call a "crop top" for her match against Angelique Kerber.

The main reason why Mladenovic's outfit received so much attention is because Wimbledon has a very strict dress code. However, that didn't discourage Mladenovic.

Several people have applauded Mladenovic over the past 24 hours.

Perhaps this outfit from Mladenovic is a sign that Wimbledon may consider loosening its restrictions.

“Mladenovic playing in what the young gen is calling a crop top, but what my gen is calling a bra,” journalist Carole Bouchard tweeted. “Sign of the times that Wimbledon has no issue with that. Still can remember the year some had troubles because of ‘too short’ skirts lol.”

Mladenovic ultimately dropped her opening-round match to Kerber, 6-0, 7-5.