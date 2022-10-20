Look: Meet The 'Next Paige Spiranac' Of The Tennis World

Rachel Stuhlmann/Instagram.

Just as Paige Spiranac has made her name as a social media maven for golf, Rachel Stuhlmann aims to do the same for tennis.

Stuhlmann, 30, competed collegiately at the University of Missouri and has already amassed a massive Instagram following. In a new interview Jam Press, she said she and Spiranac have "similar stories" and she "respects what Paige has done for the sport of golf so much."

A 6-foot tall brunette, Stuhlmann was nationally ranked while at Missouri and is now involved with Top Court, a tennis platform for which she writes blog posts and serves as a global events manager.

“I want to bring attention to this sport in a positive way,” Stuhlmann told the New York Post back in September. “It’s funny because there are a lot of girls kind of like me in golf, but there’s nothing really intense in tennis. And I’m like, ‘you know, you can be yourself, you can look a certain way and still be fun around this sport.'”

Sounds like someone who has a plan to make it big. Below are some samples of what Stuhlmann shares on her personal IG account.

Something tells us we'll be hearing and seeing more about Stuhlmann in the coming months.