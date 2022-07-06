Look: Nick Kyrgios' Ex-Girlfriend Not Happy With Question

ROME, ITALY - MAY 14: Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their first round match during day three of the International BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico on May 14, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Following this Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia was asked about the recent allegations surrounding Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios is due to face court next month in Australia. This is because he allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend in 2021.

Tomljanovic and Kyrgios dated several years ago. A reporter asked her this week about her "experience" with the 27-year-old star.

"I’m definitely against domestic violence. I hope it gets resolved. But I haven’t had that experience with him," Tomljanovic said.

Even though Tomljanovic handled her press conference with class, she made it very clear that she didn't appreciate that question.

"Quite disappointing that after almost 2 hours of playing my quarterfinals that that was the first question the journalist chose to ask me, and never proceeded to ask anything match related," Tomljanovic tweeted. "Glad to see headlines mostly about that now. Do better."

Tomljanovic had a nice run at Wimbledon this year, defeating Jil Teichmann, Catherine Harrison, Barbora Krejcikova and Alize Cornet. She has every right to be frustrated with the way the media handled her final match at this year's event.

As for Kyrgios, he's slated to face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the men's bracket on Friday.