Look: Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend Reacts To Rafael Nadal News

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Nick Kyrgios of Australia walks with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after winning his Men's Doubles Final match with Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia against Matthew Ebden of Australia and Max Purcell of Australia during day 13 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal officially withdrew from Wimbledon because of a tear in his abdomen. As a result, Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the final.

This is the first time in Kyrgios' career that he'll compete in the final of a Grand Slam tournament. He'll face either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie on Sunday.

Shortly after it was announced that Nadal withdrew from the semifinals, Kyrgios' girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, went on Instagram to comment on this development.

As you'd expect, Hatzi is thrilled that Kyrgios has a chance to compete for the championship at the All England Club this weekend.

"Finals of Wimbledon. This is insane," she wrote. "I love you and we all can't wait to see you out there with all our support @kingkyrgios. When you have the right people around you anything is possible."

Kyrgios has been really sharp the past few rounds, defeating Cristian Garin, Brandon Nakashima and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

While things seem to be going Kyrgios' way on the court, it's worth noting that he has also made headlines this week because of his legal situation.

Kyrgios is currently scheduled to appear in an Australian court next month because of an assault charge. His ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, alleges he grabbed her.