Look: Nick Kyrgios Reacts To Rafael Nadal News

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks with the umpire during their Men's Singles Third Round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England.

Nick Kyrgios automatically advanced to the Wimbledon final after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament Thursday.

Following an epic quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz, Nadal pulled himself from Wimbledon because of a torn abdominal muscle. Kyrgios wished his scheduled opponent luck for a speedy return.

"Different players, different personalities," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram. "I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon 🗣🙏🏽 till next time…."

Eight years ago, Kyrgios shocked the then No. 1-ranked Nadal at All England Club. Yet Nadal has since won six of their last eight meetings, including a 2019 Wimbledon rematch.

Kyrgios will compete in his first-ever Grand Slam final, but the 27-year-old won't get the opportunity to do so by besting the 36-year-old star.

After receiving a walkover to the championship clash, Kyrgios will await the winner of Friday's matchup between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie. He'll be well rested for Sunday's final at 9 a.m. ET.