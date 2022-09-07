Look: Nick Kyrgios Throws Temper Tantrum After 5-Set Loss At U.S. Open

Heading into Tuesday night, it seemed like everything was lining up for Nick Kyrgios to win his first Grand Slam title. However, he was unable to take down Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller.

Kyrgios fought hard in the fourth set tie-break to force a deciding set. Once that fifth set started though, he came out flat.

After dropping the final set and getting bounced from the US Open, Kyrgios took his frustration out on his equipment.

Kyrgios smashed not one but two rackets before leaving Arthur Ashe Stadium for the final time this year.

A video of Kyrgios smashing his rackets on the court went viral on Twitter.

Speaking to reporters following the match, Kyrgios admit that he was devastated by his loss to Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

"I’m obviously devastated," Kyrgios said. "But all credit to Karen. He’s a fighter. He’s a warrior. I thought he served really good today."

Kyrgios added that he feels like he "let so many people down."

While this was undoubtedly the best season of Kyrgios' career, he'll now have to wait until 2023 to get another crack at a Grand Slam title.

"These four tournaments [the Grand Slams] are the only ones that ever are going to matter. It's just like you've got to start it all again. I have to wait till Australian Open."