Look: Nick Kyrgios Was Furious With A Fan During Wimbledon Final

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks with the umpire during their Men's Singles Third Round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios has been unhappy with some of the fans at today's Wimbledon final.

One woman in particular drew Kyrgios' ire. During the third set of his match against Novak Djokovic, he pleaded with the umpire to have her ejected.

The 27-year-old Australian was angry at the woman for apparently talking while he was serving and told the umpire she looked like "she had 700 drinks" in her.

Kyrgios is very talented, but he's best known for his temper and outbursts. After winning the first set against Djokovic today, he dropped the second set.

Djokovic, the three-time defending Wimbledon champion, currently leads 5-4 in the third set.

You can watch the action on ESPN.