Look: Novak Djokovic Reportedly Faces Deportation

Novak Djokovic’s ongoing battle to stay in Australia took another big hit this week when his visa was revoked for a second time. Now he finds himself in the same pickle as before.

According to ESPN, Djokovic faces deportation from Australia after his visa was canceled by Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. Djokovic’s lawyers are already filing an appeal – but the deadlines will be tight.

Per the report, Djokovic’s lawyers are pushing for the hearing to be held on Sunday – one day before the Australian Open. If Djokovic can’t get his visa back in time for the Monday morning draw, it will all be moot.

There’s more than a glimmer of hope for Djokovic though. The case will reportedly be heard by judge Anthony Kelly, who previously granted Djokovic a visa after it was revoked the first time.

The consequences for deportation can be pretty stiff in Australia. ESPN noted that if he’s deported he could face a three-year ban from entering the country, though those penalties can be waived.

Novak Djokovic is firmly against getting the COVID-19 vaccine but claims that he has a medical waiver to enter Australia unvaccinated.

Australia is facing a massive surge of new COVID-19 cases. On Friday alone, the country of 26 million people saw 130,000 new cases.

Few countries on the planet have been as diligent in trying to rid themselves of the virus as Australia. And Novak Djokovic is learning that the hard way.

Will Novak Djokovic be deported?