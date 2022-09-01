Look: Plenty Of Celebrities Are Watching Serena Williams Tonight

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Serena Williams of the United States waves to the crowd after defeating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden on Day 5 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tennis fans, stars, and just about everyone in between is intently watching Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.

The legendary competitor is looking to make one last run at her 24th Grand Slam title before concluding her playing career. To do so, she must defeat No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in Queens on Wednesday night.

Tennis Channel's Steve Weissman noted some of the many celebrities watching what could potentially be Williams' final singles match. The famous Arthur Ashe Stadium attendees include Tiger Woods, Zendaya, Spike Lee, and Steve Nash.

Tiger doesn't appear to just be there for a photo op. The golfing great excitedly celebrated a fellow G.O.A.T. winning a hard-fought first set with a patented fist pump.

Stars also witnessed Williams' first-round victory over Danka Kovinic on Monday. Another tennis legend, Martina Navratilova, watched next to boxing great Mike Tyson. That wasn't the only unusual pairing; former President Bill Clinton attended alongside Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

Wednesday's entire capacity crowd watched Williams pick up a nail-biting opening set. However, Kontaveit responded by jumping out to a 3-0 edge in the second set.

For those not in the venue rubbing elbows with Tiger and Zendaya, the match is currently being televised on ESPN.