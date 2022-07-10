Look: Prince George Has Cool Moment With Wimbledon Trophy

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon crown.

Following his fourth consecutive triumph at All England Club, he celebrated with the royal family.

Via SportsCenter, Djokovic chatted with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince George following his four-set victory. He even let George hold the trophy.

Prince George is only 8 years old, but Djokovic has already won six Wimbledon titles in the prince's lifetime. He now ties Pete Sampras for second behind Roger Federer's record-setting eight Wimbledon wins.

The family watched Djokovic overcome a dropped first set to prevail despite Kyrgios producing 30 aces. The 35-year-old expressed his gratitude for the British venue following his latest triumph.

"Every single time, it gets more and more meaningful and special," Djokovic said, per ESPN. "It always has been, and will be, the most special tournament in my heart. The one that motivated me and inspired me to start playing tennis in a small little mountain resort in Serbia.''

The trophy might be heavy, especially for a child, but Prince George didn't drop Djokovic's latest prize.