Look: Protester Attached Herself To The Net At French Open

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 03: A general view as Marin Cilic of Croatia serves against Casper Ruud of Norway during the Men's Singles Semi Final match on Day 13 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

During this Friday's semifinal match between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud, a protester attached herself to the net. As a result, there was a minor delay at Roland Garros.

The protester was wearing a shirt that said "We have 1028 days left." Most fans watching the French Open were confused as to what that even means.

Well, it turns out there's already a website that has all the details regarding this protest.

"We are in 2022 and it's time to face reality, the world to which politicians are sending us is a world to which Roland Garros will no longer be able to exist," the protester said. "Today, I entered the field because I can no longer take the risk of doing nothing in the face of the climate emergency."

Here's the video of the protester chaining herself to the net:

According to this protester, citizens in France have 1,028 days left to "determine the future of humanity."

The protester requests "the government immediately undertake to ensure the overall and efficient renovation of the French housing stock by 2040" and develops "a simple and progressive financing system taking charge of all the work for the most modest owners."

As for the actual tennis match, Ruud is just one set away from punching his ticket to the final. The winner will face Rafael Nadal on Sunday.