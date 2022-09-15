Look: Serena Williams' Husband Not Happy With Tom Brady

NEW YORK, USA, August 31: Serena Williams of the United States in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Women's Singles second round match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

Serena Williams raised some eyebrows this week when she said she wouldn't rule out "pulling a Tom Brady" and unretiring.

Williams was laughing while she made the remarks on The Tonight Show, so we can't judge for sure how serious she was.

However, it looks like her husband Alexis Ohanian is hoping she was joking. Ohanian jokingly called out Brady on Twitter Wednesday for the "inspiration" he may have given Serena.

"Dude @TomBrady I'm trying to plan a family vacation over winter break here ....," Ohanian wrote.

Williams bowed out in the third round of the US Open earlier this month in what was supposed to be her final career match.

She said on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she envisions herself still being involved in tennis in the future, though she didn't say in what capacity.

"I feel like tennis has given me so much, and I feel like there's no way I don't want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future," Williams said. "I don't know what that involvement is yet."